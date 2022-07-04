African Baobab saplings at Thoothukudi's Kayalpattinam hope to preserve history

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: One might ask how a giant 'African Baobab' tree in Paparapuli, that withered back in 2020, encouraged residents at Kayalpattinam to approach the district administration in the hope of preserving the coastal city’s heritage. The answer lies in matters of faith and historical ties associated with the Baobab tree.

The New Indian Express carried a report on May 20, 2020, explaining how an African Baobab in Kayalpattinam has strong connection with the Hindu faith. There was a temple named Sri Petchiamman Sri Bramasakthi Amman 'Perumarathadi' Sri Isakki Amman Temple at the foot of the tree and locals believed three goddesses dwell in the tree branches. Accidentally, the tree got uprooted during a temple renovation in 2020.

Again in March 2021, The New Indian Express explained the mysterious demise of the Baobab tree and the need to protect such centuries-old trees with a heritage tag, which had intuited writer Salai Basheer of the 'Kayalpattinam Pathi movement' to approach District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj to plant a Baobab tree sapling at the ancient port city.

He also requested carbon dating to be carried out on the remnants of the tree. "The place name Paparapuli was eponymous to the Tamil name of the African Baobab tree in Kayalpattinam, but many did not know of it until the The New Indian Express report came out," said Basheer.



Historian A Sivasubramanian said the tree was known by different names like 'Perumaram', Paparapuli, Ponthanpuli, Pei Maram (devil tree). Referring to Bishop Robert Caldwell's 'History of Tinnevelly records', he said that another Baobab tree that withered at Holy Trinity Church, was dubbed the 'nameless tree' by the town residents.

The Collector, having two Baobab trees in his official residence at Trespuram, successfully experimented raising 15 saplings both from stem cutting and vegetative propagation. With Hindu fundamentalists opposing the planting of baobab saplings at the same Paparapuli area, Karupudaiyar Palli masjid representatives requested the collector to do so in their premises.

"Every race in the sub continent had migrated from different places, based on the 'Out of Africa' theory. They carried with them culture and traditions, and the blend is the Indian culture. African Baobab trees still demonstrate India's unity in diversity," he said.

According to Kayalpattinam history research centre coordinator SE Amanullah, the centuries old Karupudaiyar palli of Kayalpattinam, located at the forefront of the sea, was constructed in the land donated by a Pandiyan king.

The ancient port city between Tiruchendur and Thoothukudi coast was also a gateway for overseas traders several centuries ago. "Traders from Africa and Arab countries are said to have brought Baobab trees in the vessels so as to tap water from its trunk during their long voyage in the sea. The leaves of the tree were also food for the horses," SE Amanullah added.

Collector Dr K Senthil Raj reiterated that the African Baobab tree at Kayalpattinam significantly emphasised the Pandiyan Kings' trade relations with the west. He has plans to plant one Baobab at each of the 10 taluk offices in the district. "Amid rising global warming, which experts predict threatens the African baobab, we hope the saplings live on for over 1,000 years," he said.