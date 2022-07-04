AIADMK demands action against official for diarrhoea outbreak in Karaikal

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK Puducherry East secretary A Anbazhagan demanded action against officials for diarrhoea outbreak in Karaikal district. "The Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy must take action against the officials, who are playing with the life of the publicm" he said.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Anbazhagan said, "Though cholera had been eradicated across the nation 25 years ago, Karaikal has been affected by it due to the levity of officials. On May 26, 30 people were affected in a single day, but Public Works and Health Department officials didn't take it seriously, and failed to take action. Now nearly 700 have been affected by it."

"The number of patients is increasing. This outbreak is fueling some outfits' existing demand for Karaikal as a separate Union Territory as the government does not pay attention to it,'' added the AIADMK East Secretary.

"Drinking water distributed in Cuddalore was not purified, and the underground sewage system was not implemented properly. Now, officials announced that drainage water was mixed in drinking water. A public medical emergency has been implemented in Karaikal and district administration and officials of related departments are responsible for this. This has created a bad name for the Puducherry government," he said.