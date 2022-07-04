Applications invited for temporary teaching posts in Tamil Nadu's three districts

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR/ RANIPET: Applications are invited for various teaching posts in the village panchayat schools, Municipal schools, government primary, Middle and High and Higher Secondary schools in Tirupattur, Ranipet and Vellore. Mid-level, graduate and postgraduate teachers can apply based on the required qualifications.

Interested candidates -- with qualifications mandated by the State government -- can submit applications directly at the district education offices or regional offices from Monday to Wednesday before 5 pm. The candidates can email deoranipet@gmail.com and deoarakkonam@gmail.com.

According to a press note, if more than one person applied for a vacant post, then teachers who have qualified the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and volunteered for the Tamil Nadu Government's Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme would be preferred, followed by the teachers who have qualified for TET exams. Later, Priority will be given to teachers residing in the same panchayat as school, the same block, the same district, or neighbouring districts.

Collector D Baskara Pandiyan said that these appointments for the posts are temporary, and candidates will be terminated as soon as the vacancy is permanently filled, or if the school administration is unhappy with his/ her work.

Similarly, in Tirupattur, eligible candidates can apply directly at the Tirupattur, and Vaniyambadi DEO offices from Monday to Wednesday (within 5 pm). They can also apply through deotpt2015@gmail.com for Tirupattur and deovnbi2018@gmail.com for Vaniyambadi.

In Vellore, candidates can apply at the District Education Officer at the Collectorate complex or mail at deovlr@nic.in. The list of vacant posts is stuck at the notice board at Chief Education Office, District Education Office and other regional offices.