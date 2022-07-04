STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Applications invited for temporary teaching posts in three districts Tirupattur, Ranipet and Vellore

Interested candidates -- with qualifications mandated by the State government -- can submit applications directly at the district education offices or regional offices from Monday to Wednesday before

Published: 04th July 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Applications are invited for various teaching posts in the village panchayat schools, Municipal schools, government primary, Middle and High and Higher Secondary schools in Tirupattur, Ranipet and Vellore. Mid-level, graduate and postgraduate teachers can apply based on the required qualifications.  

Interested candidates -- with qualifications mandated by the State government -- can submit applications directly at the district education offices or regional offices from Monday to Wednesday before 5 pm. The candidates can email deoranipet@gmail.com and deoarakkonam@gmail.com.

According to a press note, if more than one person applied for a vacant post, then teachers who have qualified the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and volunteered for the Tamil Nadu Government's Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme would be preferred, followed by the teachers who have qualified for TET exams. Later, Priority will be given to teachers residing in the same panchayat as school, the same block, the same district, or neighbouring districts.

Collector D Baskara Pandiyan said that these appointments for the posts are temporary, and candidates will be terminated as soon as the vacancy is permanently filled, or if the school administration is unhappy with his/ her work.

Similarly, in Tirupattur, eligible candidates can apply directly at the Tirupattur, and Vaniyambadi DEO offices from Monday to Wednesday (within 5 pm). They can also apply through deotpt2015@gmail.com for Tirupattur and deovnbi2018@gmail.com for Vaniyambadi.

In Vellore, candidates can apply at the District Education Officer at the Collectorate complex or mail at deovlr@nic.in. The list of vacant posts is stuck at the notice board at Chief Education Office, District Education Office and other regional offices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Candidate Application Teaching post Qualification
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp