STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Don't accept Centre's GST hike on food products: Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of commerce has urged the State government not to accept the GST hike on essential food products, stating that the price hike has affected the public. 

Published: 04th July 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce has urged the State government not to accept the GST hike on essential food products, stating that the price hike has affected the public. 

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Dr N Jegatheesan said the Union Finance Minister approved GST on all retail items including packaged goods and labelled food products, following the 47th GST Council meeting held at Chandigarh earlier in June. 

"The 5 per cent GST tax on grinders has been increased to 18 per cent which would further weaken small MSME sectors, whose livelihoods have been already affected by the COVID lockdown. The tax hike will be a hurdle to those, who are slowly recovering," he said. 

Jegatheesan stated that GST for motorpumps will go up to 18 per cent from 12 per cent from July 18, while 28 per cent tax on online rummy, gambling and lottery has been postponed. "It is very painful that the GST tax has been increased on items used  regularly by the common man, though the GST monthly revenue collection crossed above Rs 1.40 lakh crore for the past 5 months. With the tax hike, prices of essential commodities will go up further and hinder common people," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government GST GST hike
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp