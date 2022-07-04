EPS will be general secretary on July 11: Former AIADMK minister Natham R Viswanathan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister Natham R Viswanathan on Sunday said Edappadi K Palaniswami would be made general secretary of the party on July 11 with all powers as enjoyed by late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa when they held the post.

A resolution in this regard would be adopted at the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting, Viswanathan said.

He was inspecting the arrangements for the meeting at Vanagaram in Chennai and was accompanied by senior party functionaries such as P Thangamani, SP Velumani, and Sellur K Raju. "Barring a few, all 23 resolutions rejected at the June 23 GC meeting would be adopted on July 11," he said, adding that 99 per cent of AIADMK office-bearers favour Palaniswami.

Referring to the statement of R Vaithilingam, a supporter of Panneerselvam, that the July 11 meeting would be invalid, Viswanathan said: "He has been spreading wrong information just to give false hope to those around him. The July 11 meeting has been convened in accordance with AIADMK bylaws. As such, none can stall it."

On the assertion of Panneerselvam that he continues to be the coordinator of the AIADMK, Viswanathan said: "Contrary to his claim, his supporter Vaithilingam says the July 11 GC meeting will be invalid since the dual leadership posts of the AIADMK have become a matter of controversy. In the absence of a general secretary or coordinators, the office-bearers appointed by them can carry out party affairs as per AIADMK bylaws. The July 11 meet was convened accordingly."

Earlier in the day, Vaithilingam said: "They (supporters of Palaniswami) may conduct a public meeting and call it the GC meeting. But it will be illegal. After the demise of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), powers to convene meetings, among others, were given to the party treasurer. As such, convening of the GC meeting by headquarters office-bearers will be invalid."

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court will be hearing on Monday a contempt petition filed by M Shanmugam, a GC member of the AIADMK, against the GC meeting that was held on June 23.