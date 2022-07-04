Lankan refugee rescued from Ramnad beach dies in Madurai

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A woman from Sri Lanka, who was admitted to Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai a week ago, died on Saturday due to health complications.

Sources said two Sri Lankan refugees, Periyanna Sivan (82) and P Parameswari (70), were rescued at the Rameswaram’s Gothandaramar Temple beach in an unconscious state on June 27.

The fishers who spotted them at the shore had informed the Coastal Security Group, who admitted them to the hospital.

The hospital dean A Rathinavel said, “There was no progress in her health during the treatment. She remained unconscious with Rt hemiplegia, diabetics and hypertension. Sivan’s health condition is stable now,” he said.