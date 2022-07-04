One cannot be party leader by sticking to chair by force: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala, who continues to address herself as AIADMK general-secretary, on Sunday said one cannot become the party's leader by sticking to the chair by force. She said this while addressing supporters at Kumananchavadi near Chennai as part of her State-wide visit.

Though she expressed concern about the tussle between O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, she did not name them. "Indeed, the AIADMK needs single leadership. But that leader should be elected by the party's primary members and with the people's support. Money power and support of a section of people cannot make one the leader. One can't become the party leader by sticking to the chair by force," Sasikala said.

She added that those who lead the AIADMK have a unique trait - treading the path shown by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa by acting above caste, creed, and economic background. Sasikala further claimed party founder MG Ramachandran made Jayalalithaa promise in front of a photo of his mother that she would always protect AIADMK cadre and not leave the party.