Schools shut and Section 144 invoked over diarrhoea outbreak in Puducherry's Karaikal

Published: 04th July 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 01:42 PM

The villagers suffered vomiting and diarrhoea due to consumption of polluted water

Representational image (File Photo)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A day after the diarrhoea outbreak in Karaikal was declared a 'public health emergency', the district administration on Sunday invoked Section 144 (2) of the CrPC to ensure supply of boiled drinking water in eateries and public places.

It also declared that schools will be shut from Monday to Wednesday so water tanks there can be cleaned. A lot of patients admitted with diarrhoea have been infected with cholera too, the administration said. 

Collector and district magistrate L Mohamed Mansoor said, "Many acute gastroenteritis cases have been reported in the district, and a few faecal samples confirmed the presence of Vibrio cholerae. Given the rising number of cases and the consequent health emergency declared, directions have been issued to control the outbreak under Section 144 (2)."

He added that people are still allowed to gather in groups. All restaurants, hotels and eateries in the district have been instructed to provide boiled or RO-treated drinking water, and they have been asked to immediately clean and chlorinate their water tanks.

The managements of these facilities have also been asked to provide adequate hand washing facilities and ensure customers wash their hands before dining. Hotels, hostels, hospitals, clinics, wedding halls, bakeries and educational institutions have been given the same directions.

According to the health directorate, over 1,600 residents had diarrhoea and stomach pain-related ailments over the past two weeks. Among them, 700 were hospitalised. Over 15 of them tested positive for cholera as well.

The amount of chlorination required is around 0.5 mg per litre, the administration said. Local bodies and revenue officials are to enforce the orders and inspect eateries, health centres and other institutions. Bore well operators have also been asked to provide chlorinated drinking water, and boiled drinking water is to be provided at construction sites too.

