Speedy justice needed to grow economy: Madras HC Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari

Published: 04th July 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC CJ Munishwar Nath Bhandari

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said at Salem on Sunday that delivering speedy judgments in cases related to commercial disputes is essential to spur economic growth. 

After inaugurating the dedicated commercial courts in the cadre of district judge and senior civil judge inside the district court premises, he  also inspected the ongoing construction of rooms for lawyers. He said advocates should work with the judiciary "like the two wheels of a chariot" so speedy judgement can be delivered. 

"Based on the SC's direction to get speedy judgements in cases related to commercial disputes, two commercial courts have been set up in Salem. Foreign investment is essential for a country's economic growth, which will be possible without any hesitation only if commercial disputes would be sorted out at the earliest. The delay in cases is delay in growth. Hence, commercial courts are essential for luring foreign investment," he said. 

The chief justice also said construction of 32 rooms for lawyers is in progress and he is ready to approach the government if the Salem principal district judge recommends the construction of 64 more rooms in the two-floored building.

