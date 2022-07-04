STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin threatens to become 'dictator' for officials involved in malpractices

The CM emphasized the need for unity, and urged all elected representatives across the State to work in unison.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Warning local body representatives against indulging in irregularities, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said he would "become a dictator" if they involve in malpractices. "Not only will the party take action, but I will also take legal action in case of dereliction of duty," he said at a party conference for representatives of civic bodies in Namakkal.

"The aim of this conference is to ensure every one of you from corporation mayor to panchayat councillor - works in accordance with the law so no charges are levelled against you, and people stand to benefit," the CM said, adding that women office-bearers should have no fear, hesitancy, or diffidence.

"The public gave you these posts, and they are to be handled by you, not your husbands," he asserted before the thousands of elected representatives at the venue.

Pointing out that democracy is not about a leader acting alone, but about listening to the opinions of others, Stalin said, "… people have made me CM due to my hard work in the party for 50 years... Don't embarrass me and crores of DMK cadre before the people of Tamil Nadu by tainting the party's image. Remember every day that I am your brother."

The CM emphasized the need for unity, and urged all elected representatives across the State to work in unison. "You can truly assist the people only if you remain united. I have heard of mayors and deputy mayors, and municipal chairmen and councillors not speaking to each other. Please put aside personal aversions so they don't ruin your contribution to the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said. 

Recalling his early years, Stalin said he did not have any post in the party, and was imprisoned just five months after his wedding. "We were to be released if we said we would leave the DMK. But I refused and asked our members to do the same. I came out of prison in 1977 and entered the State Assembly in 1989. It took me 12 years to become an elected representative. Responsibilities shouldn't come overnight, but should be a result of time and hard work," the CM said.

Stalin told the representatives their work doesn't end with laying roads and building stormwater drains, but they must also implement Dravidian principles such as social justice, self-respect, brotherhood, rationality, equality, and women's liberation. 

He further told them to conduct street-level meetings to raise awareness about the DMK government's performance over the past year. "The State government has implemented 70-80 per cent of its pre-election promises in the last year, and you should take this to the people. Raising awareness about the government's achievements is also the duty of elected representatives," he said.

