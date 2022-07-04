STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu signs Rs 1.25 lakh crore deals with MoUs, Thoothukudi gets lion's share

Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday that the huge investment gives the southern district the chance to emerge as a hub in the renewable-energy sector.

Published: 04th July 2022 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin during election campaign in Coimbatore. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Monday signed 60 MoUs with multiple companies to bring in Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth of investments and generate 75,000 jobs across sectors.

The bulk of the deal went to Thoothukudi district which managed to attract Rs 82,674-crore investments in green hydrogen and green ammonia production at the Tamil Nadu Investors' First Port of Call - Investment Conclave July '22 held in Chennai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday that the huge investment gives the southern district the chance to emerge as a hub in the renewable-energy sector.

Of the total investment planned in Thoothukudi, Rs 52,474 crore is from Gurugram-based ACME Green Hydrogen and Chemicals for manufacturing green ammonia and green hydrogen, and setting up solar plants.

The huge investment in green hydrogen sector comes at a time when the State Industries Department is planning to frame a draft policy in line with the Union government's national green hydrogen policy. The Centre's policy targets production of five million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

ACME Group founder Manoj Kumar Upadhyay said the plant will be the largest in India for manufacturing green ammonia and green hydrogen. "The reason we chose the district is due to its closeness to the port. Also, the land parcel there is huge," Upadhyay said.

Pooja Kulkarni, MD and CEO of Tamil Nadu's investment promotion agency, Guidance, said the project is in its initial stage. "We have been holding talks with the ACME officials for the last five months. There have been multiple site visits. The land parcel requirement is around 30,000 acres and dry lands are likely to be leased to ensure that farmers who are in distress due to lack of rain will get compensation. To meet the water requirement, a desalination plant will also be set up along the coast," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu investments MK Stalin
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp