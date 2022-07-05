COVID restrictions re-introduced in Karaikal, mask must for roaming at public spaces

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration reintroduced various restrictions on Monday. Around 30 people tested positive on Monday, taking the number of active cases above 66. It may be noted that the number of cases has gone above 50 for the first time after March.

Collector L Mohamed Mansoor said, "The public shall adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour at all places of gathering and markets. Walkers on Karaikal Beach Road, parks and gardens should wear masks and maintain social distance."

All government offices and educational institutions have been advised to follow the standard operating procedures. All private and business establishments have been told to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of staff.

All the people who work at hotels, restaurants, shops, malls, theatres, bars and liquor shops have been told to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. At least 23,190 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the past two years. A total of 22,850 people have been discharged and 274 people have died.