Keelanbil Adi Dravidar school in Tiruchy district functioning with less teachers, allege students

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Adi Dravidar Welfare School at Keelanbil in Lalgudi taluk has been functioning without enough teachers for more than five years, students and alumni alleged.

There has been a shortage of teachers, especially for subjects like maths and physics, and students struggle to pass the exams, they added. The students, on Monday, filed a petition with Collector M Pradeep Kumar in this connection.

One of the students alleged that the management had asked each one of them to pay Rs 500 extra every month for appointing teachers. The school, which has a total strength of 130 students, has been functioning irregularly, sources said.

An alumnus, who completed Class 12 during the last academic year, alleged that subjects were not taught properly. "We were asked to study the lessons on our own," he added. John*, a student, said, "We raised the issue with the headmistress and she asked us to pay Rs 500 for new appointments. Most of us are from a poor background and can't afford to pay so much money."

Rajan*, another student, said, "Seven of the 23 students, who wrote Class XI public exam, were not able to clear all the subjects. Teachers should have shown more seriousness in making the students understand the subjects."

However, the headmistress, denying the allegations, said the complaints are baseless, and one of the teachers is behind the issue.

When contacted, District Educational Officer of Lalgudi P Ambikapathy, said, "It is up to the school management and the Tribal Welfare Department to appoint new teachers and the School Education Department can only supervise the process. We have already told them to appoint teachers earlier."

S Ambigapathi, additional in-charge of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, said that he was appointed to the post only 15 days ago. "I had a word with the Collector when I heard about the issue. Teachers from other centres should be deputed to deal with the issue."

Collector M Pradeep Kumar, after receiving the petition, inspected the school on Monday evening and ordered the officials to address the demands at the earliest.

(* Names changed)