Median gaps near street light poles plugged in Coimbatore roads

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The state highways department has plugged gaps near street light poles in medians on city roads to stop pedestrians from crossing roads through the spaces. This is part of precautionary measures taken by police to reduce accidents. The action was taken after members of the district road safety committee pointed out the issue.

Hollow block stones were placed in the gaps and plastered with concrete mix on the 5 km-stretch from Lakshmi Mill Junction to Nanjaundapuram, 6 km stretch from Kuniyamuthur to Mayilkal on Palakkad Road and from Selvapuram to Telungupalayam Privu on Siruvani road.

An official from the highways department said, "Many accidents occurred as pedestrians used the gap as a passage to cross roads. The decision to block the gaps were taken after discussion in the road safety committee meeting. Now the pedestrians have to use the passage allocated for crossing the roads, which would prevent the accident rate in the city."

He said they would be taking up the initiative on other roads in the city, including Mettupalayam Road and Sathy Road. Further, he said that reflectors would be fixed on the medians to warn motorists.