Non-Hindus too may have faith in temple deity, can take part in consecration ceremony: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought a direction to bar non-Hindus from taking part in the consecration ceremony of Adikesava Perumal temple in Kanniyakumari, saying that even non-Hindus who have faith in Hindu deities may visit temples and it would be impossible for authorities to verify the religion of all worshippers who enter a temple.

C Soman, a Kanniyakumari agriculturalist, in his PIL said that if non-Hindus are permitted to enter Hindu temples and participate, inspect, or inaugurate festivals like consecration and temple car procession, it would be an interference to the pujas held in accordance with 'thanthrik' norms.

A bench of Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha said the issue should be looked at from a broader perspective. "Many Hindus also visit Nagore Dargah and Velankanni Church. The devotional songs rendered by singer KJ Yesudas on Hindu deities are being played in many Hindu temples," the judges said.

The petitioner had also pointed out that the commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department prioritised Minister of Information Technology T Mano Thangaraj, a non-Hindu, in the invitation distributed for the aforesaid ceremony which is slated to be held on July 6.

The petitioner added that if temple festivals are celebrated like government functions, ministers would get the entire attention instead of deities and pujas.