Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 12 Indian fishermen off Tamil Nadu coast for 'crossing maritime border'

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Twelve Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday evening for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The fishermen, five from Karaikal and seven from Mayiladuthurai, were fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai when they were apprehended. Among the Karaikal fishermen, three are from Keezhakasakudimedu and two are from Karaikalmedu. Among the Mayiladuthurai fishermen, four are from Tharangambadi, two are from Chinnangudi and one is from Nayakkarkuppam.

The conflict between India and Sri Lanka over fishing in Palk Strait re-emerged within three weeks after Tamil Nadu fishermen resumed their expedition following the end of the annual fishing ban. According to sources, the fishermen left in the mechanised boat owned by V Vaithiyanathan of Keezhakasakudimedu from Karaikal fishing harbour on June 30.

They were fishing near Delft Island (Neduntheevu) around 5 pm on Sunday when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them. The fishermen were escorted to Myliddy Fishing Harbour. Sri Lankan authorities seized their boat upon landing. The boat is said to be worth about Rs 75 lakh.

On Monday, the fishermen were presented before a magistrate in Point Pedro, who remanded them to judicial custody until July 8. They were lodged in the Jaffna prison.

Fisheries Department officials in Karaikal and Mayiladuthurai districts said they have submitted reports to their respective governments about the fishermen. An official said, "We have advised all fishermen not to venture near IMBL."

The fishermen from Keezhakasakudimedu met Karaikal Collector L Mohamed Mansoor on Monday and submitted a petition.

G Murugan, a fishermen representative from Keezhakasakudimedu, said, "We request for the repatriation of our men as early as possible and the release of Vaithiyanathan’s boat. The boat is their livelihood and source of income."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking the release of the fishermen.

Stalin wrote, "This arrest intimidates the fishermen of Tamil Nadu and is also likely to create a sense of insecurity and fear in coastal areas. I, therefore, request you to take up this matter through appropriate diplomatic channel and secure the immediate release of the 12 fishermen and their fishing boat."

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has also written to Jaishankar in this regard. Five more fishermen were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy around 7 pm on Monday. A mechanised boat left from Jegathampattinam Fishing Harbour in Pudukkottai and the persons were fishing south east of Kodiyakarai when they were arrested.