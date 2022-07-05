Tamil Nadu begins work on district-level panels to implement Centre's aid for hit-and-run victims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has started working to form district-level committees to implement the Union government's new scheme that enhances compensation for victims of hit-and-run accidents.

The solatium has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in case of death, and from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 in case of grievous injuries. Victims' nominees are eligible for the revised compensation from April 1 this year, as per a notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

As per MoRTH guidelines, a government order (GO) was passed last month, forming district-level committees with Collectors as chairpersons/claim settlement commissioners. The DSP, RDO, chief medical officer, RTO, a member of the public or NGO, and a representative from an insurance company are the other members.

Insurance companies allow claims to be raised only when details of the vehicle that caused the accident are available. They don't provide compensation when the vehicle at fault is untraceable. Until March 31, the government gave the kin of the deceased in such cases a compensation of Rs 1 lakh. Insurance firms only paid in cases when policies were purchased against death.

The Union government has created a Motor Vehicles Accident Fund to provide compensation and treatment for accident victims. It also fixed a deadline of 15 days to release the funds to the victim's family after the relevant documents are submitted.

Advocate VS Suresh Souli said even the compensation of Rs 1 lakh is yet to be given to the kin of many victims who died in hit-and-run cases since 2019. "The compensation is given based on a police inquiry. A dedicated RDO/tahsidlhar-rank official should be redesignated as claim settlement officer so the fund reaches the families at the earliest. If the regular RDO/tahsildar is made to look after the settlement, the Centre's initiatives will not benefit the victims and their families," Souli said.

A senior official from the transport department said, "District-level committees are being constituted. The scheme will be implemented after we receive guidelines from the government."