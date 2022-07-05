Water pipes take up pedestrian platform near Tiruchy's Chatram bus stand

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Pedestrians on Chatram bus stand road have expressed displeasure over the authorities stacking up huge pipes, meant for underground drainage and drinking water pipeline work, on the pedestrian platform.

According to sources, the installation is being carried out under the Smart Cities mission in Tiruchy, and over 80 per cent of the work has been completed. Residents said the corporation has taken up about 800 metres on the platform and stacked up the pipes for over a month now.

This is forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. The Chatram road is one of the busiest in the city. Two schools and a college are found on that road. Due to the 'encroachment,' students are taking the risk of walking on the busy road, residents alleged.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, C Saranya, a pedestrian said, "I use this road every day to go to work. Usually no one occupies this platform and I walk comfortably to work. Now, I have been forced to walk on the road. I have to cross this road with fear of being run down. There is not even a small space left for us on the platform. The corporation should immediately remove the pipes."

S Muralidharan, a school student, said, "Many students use this road every day and are now facing the danger of being hit by speeding vehicles. Authorities should quickly take action before anyone meets with an accident."

When The New Indian Express contacted, an official from Srirangam zonal office, said, "We have placed the pipes on the road for the underground pipeline wok. I will check it out and take action."