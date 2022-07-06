STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Nainar Nagendran wants Tamil Nadu 'to be split', gets an earful from DMK

Nagendran cited how Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, and added that the prime minister can take such steps.

Nainar Nagenthran

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagendran (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan and Sreemathi Mariappan
Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: Responding to former Union minister A Raja's remark that the Union government shouldn't push Tamil Nadu to seek independence from the rest of India, BJP's Assembly floor leader Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday expressed a desire that Tamil Nadu be bifurcated.

Speaking at a protest held by the party in Tirunelveli, Nagrendran said, "While he (Raja) expressed his opinion on a separate Tamil Nadu, I wish Tamil Nadu is bifurcated for administrative purposes." He cited how Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, and added that the prime minister can take such steps.

Later in the day, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told The New Indian Express, "Nagrendran wants to prove the BJP never respects the Constitution and peoples’ sentiments." He added that there is no demand for Tamil Nadu to be separated.

As for bifurcating the State for better administration, he pointed out that the BJP hasn't done this even for the large state of Uttar Pradesh. However, even if the State is divided, the DMK will come to power in the new States and become a national party, he added.

