STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Devotees throng Nataraja Temple festival car procession in Chidambaram after two years

Under DSP S Rameshraj, police were deployed on roads and inside the temple. Homeguards, NSS and NCC cadres were also deployed to control traffic on the major roads.

Published: 06th July 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ceremonial flag hoisted at Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram

Ceremonial flag hoisted at Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram. (Photo| EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  After two years, thousands of devotees took part in the car procession held as part of the Nataraja Temple's Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam festival in Chidambaram on Tuesday. This was the ninth day of the major annual festival.

Under DSP S Rameshraj, police were deployed on roads and inside the temple. Homeguards, NSS and NCC cadres were also deployed to control traffic on the major roads. On June 27, the Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam of the Sri Sabha Nayagar (Nataraja) temple was kicked off with a flag hoisting.

In the morning, the decorated idols of Natarajamorthy, Sivakamasundari, Subramaniar, Vinayagar and Sandikeswarar were kept in different cars. The procession started from Theradi in Keezhaveedhi, and returned to the same spot in the evening, after travelling through Therkuveedhi, Melaveedhi, and Vadakuveedhi.

Before the procession, devotees and Sivanadiyars of the Hindu Alaya Pathukappu Kuzhu, Thillai Thirumuraikazhagam, and Appar Thondu organisations marked the occasion by washing the road with water, and drawing kolams. Othuvars also sang Thirumurai Aradhana (devotional hymns) songs before the procession.

As per tradition, deeparathanai and mandagapadi (donating silk clothes to Natarajamorthy and Sivakamasundari idols) was performed by people from the fishermen community at Kanjithotti in Melaveedhi. Local sources said that as per mythology, Lord Shiva had married Parvathy Devi of the fisher community. As a dowry, fishers would donate silk fruits, during the car procession.

After the procession got over, the idols were taken to the Thousand Pillars Hall, and the Egakala Latcharchanai was performed. On the tenth day, Mahaabhishekam and Anithirumanjana Darshan will take place at the Thousand Pillars Hall and then, Ragasiya Pooja will be held at the Chit Sabhai. Then, the idols will be taken to Nadanapandal for Aani Thirumanjanam Darshan, and then Chit Sabhai Pravesam will be held.

On the last day, the Panjamorthy car procession will take place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam festival Nataraja Temple Nataraja Temple festival Chidambaram
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp