Encroachments in 4 hectares of lake area removed in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Encroachments in about 4.26 hectares of lake area at Vilambar panchayat in Kallakurichi were removed, after Collector PN Sridhar ordered for the revival of the waterbody, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, two lakes --Naarthangal and Arasanthangal located in Vilambar panchayat under Kallakurichi taluk -- had been illegally occupied by residents for farming, for the last two decades. As the lake had dried up, the farmers encroached 2.38 hectares in Naarthangal lake and 1.88 acres in Arasanthangal lake, instead of dredging it, added official sources.

According to the Collector, "The climate change is getting severe everywhere, and the revival of existing waterbodies is key to retain groundwater resources. So the district administration will work on a rigorous drive to revive lakes in Kallakurichi, as a part of which the encroachment clearing was done in Vilambar."

The encroachments had been cleared using earthmovers on Monday, and Tuesday to clear the lake bed. Official sources further said that after cleaning the encroachment, the lake will be dredged for catchment, as monsoon is nearing.

"Locals will receive irrigation for at least 500 acres of land apart from domestic usage if the lakes are revived," said K Kumaresan (56), a farmer from the village.