Farmers ask Centre to release funds to restore 37 Tamil Nadu dams

CHENNAI: As work to rehabilitate dams in Tamil Nadu seems to have hit a roadblock, farmers have urged the Union government to release funds for these projects.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) had said in 2020 that 37 dams (including Mettur, Bhavanisagar, and Krishnagiri) would be repaired and reinforced at an estimated cost of Rs 610.26 crore under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement-2 (DRIP-2) scheme. But most of this work remains pending due to a lack of money.

It is essential to strengthen, repair, and reinforce dams to ensure the flow of water, Vivasayigal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary K Balasubramani told The New Indian Express, adding that though officials often inspect dams, this work is not done.

For instance, in southern parts of the State and the tail end of the Cauvery belt, farmers struggle to receive water because of poor infrastructure, he alleged, saying this has caused their land to become barren.

The farmer also pointed out that the previous government promised a check dam between Vangal and Nerur for irrigation purposes, but the present government dropped the project. No action was taken though several petitions were sent to the State government, he alleged.

Another farmer, S Gunasekaran, from Tiruvallur, said proper dam maintenance would ensure drinking water, irrigation, flood control, and hydropower, and help recharge groundwater. There are many bushes in the city's drinking water reservoirs that slow the flow of water, he alleged, adding that the government must focus on dam safety issues and allocate funds earlier.

A senior WRD official told The New Indian Express that of the 37 dams listed for repair and reinforcement, work is on at the Sathanur dam, and 11 dams, including Mettur and Krishnagiri, have been inspected.

"The Central government's dam safety officials don't visit the State frequently to inspect dams. Hence, preparation of a detailed project report has been delayed. The State government must push the Centre to expedite the work and allocate funds," the official added.