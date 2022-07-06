STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five fishermen from Tamil Nadu detained by Sri Lankan Navy remanded to judicial custody

The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended five fishermen hailing from Jegathapattinam in Pudukkottai and other districts, for allegedly crossing the IMBL.

The fishermen who were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy on Monday

The fishermen who were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The five fishermen, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday night for allegedly crossing the IMBL, have been remanded to judicial custody till July 19. They were produced before a magistrate in Point Pedro and lodged in the Jaffna prison.

The Lankan Navy on Monday night stopped two boats each carrying five persons. It apprehended five fishermen hailing from Jegathapattinam in Pudukkottai and other districts, for allegedly crossing the IMBL. The Navy seized one of the boats and let the five men on the other boat free.

However, the Navy seized their equipment. This comes a day after the Navy arrested 12 fishermen from Karaikal and Mayiladuthurai districts and seizing their boats on Sunday. According to sources, the 10 fishermen had left for fishing on two mechanised boats from Jegathapattinam Fishing Harbour in Pudukottai on Monday. They were led by boat owners K Manikandan and M Madhan.

They were fishing about 30 nautical miles southeast of Kodiyakarai when the Lankan Navy stopped them around 8 pm. The Navy seized equipment such as GPS, communication system and fish catch from Manikandan's boat, before letting those on his boat free.

However, the Navy apprehended Madhan and his four colleagues, and led his boat to Myliddy Fishing Harbour in Sri Lanka. Returning to the harbour on Tuesday morning, Manikandan and the fishermen reported the incident to the authorities.

