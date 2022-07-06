STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government taking steps to prevent recurrence of diarrhoea outbreak in future: Puducherry LG

This comes after residents of Karaikal had been affected by diarrhoea due to sewage mixing with drinking water, and unhygienic supply of water from private sources.

Published: 06th July 2022 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday that the outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera in Karaikal had subsided now, and the government was taking efforts to prevent the occurrence of such diseases in future on a war footing.

She expressed satisfaction over the visit made by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and ministers to the affected areas, and the monitoring of the situation. The government's commitment is that all residents should be safe, she said.

This comes after residents of Karaikal had been affected by diarrhoea due to sewage mixing with drinking water, and unhygienic supply of water from private sources.

Collector Mohammed Mansoor said around 900 persons have been affected, and daily occurrence had come down to around five patients on Tuesday. The private water supply sources had been restrained from supplying water, and some have been sealed, he said, adding that govt supply tanks have been cleaned and chlorinated. "People have been advised to drink boiled water," the Collector said.

Meanwhile, Rangasamy, Speaker of Legislative Assembly R Selvam and MLAs inspected the drinking tank near Tirunallar Road, and then visited the public health laboratory. They inquired about the spread of the disease with officials.

The CM ordered officials to use enough chlorine in drinking water, and then provide clean drinking water to the public. Later, they went to Karaikal District Government General Hospital and met patients, and inquired about the nature of the treatment.

Rangaswamy chaired a meeting along with Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, MLAs AMH  Nazim, PR Shiva, KSP Ramesh, Venkatesan, Ashok Babu, Karaikal District Collector L Mohammed Mansoor and officials from departments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Puducherry LG Diarrhoea Diarrhoea outbreak Diarrhoea Puducherry
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp