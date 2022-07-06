Government taking steps to prevent recurrence of diarrhoea outbreak in future: Puducherry LG

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday that the outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera in Karaikal had subsided now, and the government was taking efforts to prevent the occurrence of such diseases in future on a war footing.

She expressed satisfaction over the visit made by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and ministers to the affected areas, and the monitoring of the situation. The government's commitment is that all residents should be safe, she said.

This comes after residents of Karaikal had been affected by diarrhoea due to sewage mixing with drinking water, and unhygienic supply of water from private sources.

Collector Mohammed Mansoor said around 900 persons have been affected, and daily occurrence had come down to around five patients on Tuesday. The private water supply sources had been restrained from supplying water, and some have been sealed, he said, adding that govt supply tanks have been cleaned and chlorinated. "People have been advised to drink boiled water," the Collector said.



Meanwhile, Rangasamy, Speaker of Legislative Assembly R Selvam and MLAs inspected the drinking tank near Tirunallar Road, and then visited the public health laboratory. They inquired about the spread of the disease with officials.



The CM ordered officials to use enough chlorine in drinking water, and then provide clean drinking water to the public. Later, they went to Karaikal District Government General Hospital and met patients, and inquired about the nature of the treatment.



Rangaswamy chaired a meeting along with Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, MLAs AMH Nazim, PR Shiva, KSP Ramesh, Venkatesan, Ashok Babu, Karaikal District Collector L Mohammed Mansoor and officials from departments.