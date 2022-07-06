STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Juvenile from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli to be tried in adult criminal court in rare case

One of the three arrested in the murder of a Class XII student of Pallakkal Podhukudi Government Higher Secondary School in caste clash in April 2022 was a juvenile.

Published: 06th July 2022 03:28 AM

juvenile

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  In a rare ruling, the principal magistrate of the Tirunelveli Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has transferred the case of murder of a 16-year-old boy involving a Class XII student for trial to the designated district court, police sources said on Tuesday. One of the three arrested in the murder of the Class 12 student of Pallakkal Podhukudi Government Higher Secondary School in caste clash in April 2022 was a juvenile. 

According to police, the trial of the juvenile was transferred to the designated district court based on three reports - social background report (by child welfare police officer), social investigation report (by probationary officer), and psychological report (by clinical psychologist /medical officer). 

According to the district child welfare officer, in cases involving juveniles of 16 years and more and where the crime entails a punishment of more than seven years imprisonment, the cases can be transferred to normal criminal courts based on the above three reports. 

M Selva Suriya died on April 30, 2022, in Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital due to injuries sustained during a clash with three Class 11 students and their two friends over wearing caste threads in school. 

Tirunelveli Juvenile Juvenile adult trial Tirunelveli Juvenile Justice Board
Comments

