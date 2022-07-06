STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC tells state government to shut unregistered old age homes

The government shall take steps to inspect all old age homes in the State and ensure implementation of the spirit of the impugned GO, which has now been upheld.

Published: 06th July 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take action to ensure that all old age and retirement homes are registered and ordered the closure of unregistered ones.

Passing orders recently on a batch of writ petitions and a contempt of court petition, a division bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad also directed the government to inspect the homes to ensure proper functioning.

The government shall take steps to inspect all old age homes in the State and ensure implementation of the spirit of the impugned GO, which has now been upheld, the bench said, adding that, after inspections, the homes shall be asked to comply with the directives and rectification of deficiencies if found.

The government shall take steps to monitor the day-to-day functioning of the homes. Directing the government to ensure old age/retirement home was registered and a record of inmates as well as the staff was maintained, the judges ordered,

"The government must ensure that non-registered homes do not continue to function and must act on any complaint by any person in this regard, after necessary inspection," he said. The government was also ordered to establish a 'grievance cell' for senior citizens while ensuring compliance with the GO Ms 83 which is now being upheld by the court.

The petitions were filed for and against the GO of the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meals Programme Department providing for mandatory registration of the old age homes, requiring them to comply with Rule 16 of the Tamil Nadu Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009. Rule 16 advices on minimum area per inmate, ventilation and other safety/accessibility provisions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu government Old age homes
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp