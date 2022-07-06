Maharashtra political crisis like situation awaits DMK government: Tamil Nadu BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Tuesday said the DMK would see its Eknath Shinde after Udhayanidhi Stalin gets a berth in the Cabinet of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Eknath Shinde, the CM of Maharashtra and a rebel Shiv Sena leader, toppled the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance government of Uddhav Thackeray by joining hands with the BJP.

Annamalai said that this after leading a fast at Valluvarkottam against the "anti-people policies of the DMK government". Protests were held by the party across the State.

Drawing parallels between families of late Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray and late CM M Karunanidhi, Annamalai said, "Uddhav Thackeray, the third son of Bal Thackeray got the chance to become CM. Similarly, Stalin, the third son, is now CM. And Aditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav and the party's youth wing leader has political ambitions. Similarly, Udhayanidhi, son of Stalin and leader of DMK's youth wing, has political ambitions. When Aditya entered Uddhav’s Cabinet, Eknath Shinde emerged in Maharashtra. Similarly, Tamil Nadu is awaiting a Cabinet shuffle for the emergence of Eknath Shinde (in the DMK)."

Annamalai further alleged that during elections, Stalin promised property taxes would not be raised, but did the opposite later. The Stalin government also failed to keep its promise over reducing fuel price, Annamalai said.

The BJP leader also faulted the DMK government over the functioning of school education department, creation of two lakh jobs, old-age pension scheme, and `100 gas subsidy promise. He said the BJP has been working to win 25 MP seats in Tamil Nadu in 2024.