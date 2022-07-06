Roads near Perambalur old bus stand crying for attention, commuters distressed over bad condition

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Riding on the roads around the old bus stand leading to the Government Hospital is nothing but pain, especially for patients using ambulances and its drivers. The roads connect several important places such as the bus stand, Government Hospital, Main Bazaar, flower market and schools.

Vehicular traffic on these roads is always high, and road users are finding it very difficult to manoeuvre the pothole-ridden roads around the bus stand. Residents said they have complained several times to the municipality regarding the condition of the roads, but no action has been taken.

A Srinivasan, a shopkeeper at the old bus stand, said, "This is a very important thoroughfare. Though it has been damaged for months, no step has been taken to repair it. Motorists using these roads are finding it very difficult to ride. School students are the worst hit as several of them fall off their bicycles."

"When the rains arrive, the roads are flooded and the potholes are filled with water. We have no clue as to where the potholes are. The authorities should at least carry out repair works on these damaged roads before the rainy season," he added.

M Balu, a motorist, said, "Riding on these roads is a painful experience, which we go through on a daily basis. It is sad to realise that even ambulances cannot ply fast during emergency owing to the condition of the roads. It is always a bumpy ride for people travelling through buses and mini-buses. Vehicles move at a very slow pace, thereby causing traffic snarls."

When contacted, an official from the municipality said, "We are aware of this problem. Action will be taken soon to repair the road."