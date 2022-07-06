STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven-member gang involved in 50 robberies busted in Coimbatore

The arrest of a seven-member gang on Tuesday blew the lid off an organised crime network that had been operating across the State for over two years .

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The arrest of a seven-member gang on Tuesday blew the lid off an organised crime network that had been operating across the State for over two years . According to special team police, the gang members, which includes three minors, are from Jharkhand and Bihar.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said the gang avoided travelling by road and train, instead used flights to travel between cities after committing a crime. Also, they frequently changed place of stay within the State to avoid getting traced.

On Monday, K Ramesh (37), a goldsmith from Uppara Street went to RS Puram Uzhavar Santhai to purchase vegetables. There the gang stole his mobile phone and Rs 1000 from his shirt pocket. Ramesh raised alarm, and people in the market caught them and handed them over to police.

Police identified the gang members as S Bahadur Mahato (36), M Santhosh Mahato (33), L Bablu Mahato (23) from Maharajpur near Sahibganj in Jharkhand and M Manish Maholi (22) from Bhagalpur in Bihar. Based on the information they gave, police secured three minors,  aged between 10 -15, from the same locality.

According to police, the gang visited Tamil Nadu frequently posing as guest workers and stayed in lodges.

"The gang used minors to steal in crowded areas like markets, public gatherings while the seniors committed robberies in less crowded areas. In most of the incidents involving the minors, victims avoided lodging police complaints. The gang was involved in about 20 robberies in Coimbatore city. Other than that, they are involved in more than 50 robberies across the state. But only a few were reported as cases," said a special team SI P Marimuthu. 

He added that the gang spent the bounty on a lavish life and travelled by flights to their native places.  All seven were booked under the IPC section 392 and remanded. The minors were lodged at a juvenile home.

Sources said police would produce the gang in a court and seek permission to take them into custody for questioning.

