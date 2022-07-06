Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies minister R Sakkarapani hails PDS implementation across State

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Addressing a conference of food ministers of States and UTs, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Tuesday proudly said effective implementation of the Public Distribution System and Special Public Distribution System has brought Tamil Nadu's poverty far below the national average.

The conference, on Food and Nutrition Security in India, was held by the Union Ministry for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in New Delhi.

Sakkarapani said that Tamil Nadu has been implementing the Universal Public Distribution System for more than 40 years, extending the ambit of food security to all categories of people without discrimination even after the National Food Security Act, 2013 was introduced.

Tamil Nadu is a pioneer that has opened new vistas in policy framework and implemented programmes to address food and nutritional requirements.