Tamil Nadu's mega anti-Covid vaccine camp on July 10 to target 1.45 crore people

Health minister Ma Subramanian said they were expecting to inoculate 1,45,00,000 people during this mega camp which is the 31st camp the state has conducted since September 12, 2021.

Published: 06th July 2022 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will hold its 31st mega vaccination camp against Covid-19 on July 10.

The mega vaccination camp to be held on Sunday will target 1,45,00,000 people, state public health department officials told IANS.

The first camp was held on September 12, 2021.

According to the health department, a total of 37,33,689 people are yet to take the first dose of vaccine and 1,08,39,989 persons are to receive their second vaccine.

The state public health department is conducting door-to-door campaigning to motivate the people to inoculate themselves. The department has pressed into service nurses and health officials with the state primary health centres for the awareness campaign among the public.

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, "We have already conducted 30 mega vaccine camps against Covid-19 and I request all those who have to take the jab to inoculate themselves during the mega camp to be held on July 10. We are expecting to inoculate 1,45,00,000 people during this mega camp which is the 31st camp the state has conducted since September 12, 2021 when the first mega camp was held."

He also said that vaccination and adhering to Covid-19 protocols are the only way out against the disease and added that nearly 110 countries in the world are affected by the BA 4 and BA.5 sub variants of Omicron.

Ma Subramanian said that the state government has directed the secretaries of all the departments to enforce the mask mandate in the state. He said that the department of School education and higher education were monitoring the mask mandate in schools and higher educational institutions while local bodies and police were directed to monitor public places and meetings.

The Tamil Nadu health department has stepped up surveillance against Cholera in Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvarur districts as the disease has been reported at the neighbouring Karaikal in Puducherry.

