TARATDAC alleges police excess in Dharmapuri Collectorate, stage Statewide protests

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: More than 200 members of TN Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged protest on Tuesday in front of Dharmapuri Collectorate, demanding monthly grievance redressal meetings for Persons with Disabilities at RDO, full wage for four hours work at MGNREGA among other things.

The association alleged police excess during the protests. TARATDAC conducted Statewise protests on Tuesday evening condemning the police excess in many districts, including Krishnagiri, Salem, Madurai, Dindigul and Vellore.

TARATDAC state general secretary S Namburajan told The New Indian Express, "We submitted 25 demands to the district administration in May this year, but it did not talk to us, after which, we planned the protest. However, police manhandled some members and arrested them. The police didn't even provide drinking water to the arrested members. A woman fainted inside the vehicle."

Dharmapuri SP C Kalaichelvan refused the charges and said TARATDAC members were arrested as they were trying to block the road. However, he said that he would enquire about the allegations.