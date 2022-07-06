Three government staff missing at Tamil Nadu's Natrampalli Town Panchayat office, suspended

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Three government staff members of the Natrampalli Town Panchayat office have been placed under suspension for being irregular to work, and not fulfilling their duty properly.

Following complaints from the public, district collector Amar Kushwaha made a surprise visit to the office on Tuesday morning. As the staff members -- Bill collector V Kamsala, OverHead Tank (OHT) watchman C Jayapal, and Office Assistant C Anumanthan -- were not found to be at the office, the collector then placed them under suspension, official sources said.

English teacher suspended for misappropriation

Meanwhile, District Educational Officer (DEO) Devaprakasam placed a school teacher under suspension for allegedly misappropriating government funds. C Babu had been working as an english teacher at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Balappal Natham, Alangayam.

He had been charged with misappropriation of funds belonging to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme, official sources said. Following a departmental inquiry, Babu was suspended under rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

There were also complaints that he did not take classes for students for most part of the previous academic year, the official sources said.