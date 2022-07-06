Water pipelines in Karaikal will be replaced to prevent diarrhoea outbreaks: Puducherry CM

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: In a bid to prevent health emergencies in the future in Karaikal, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who visited the district on Tuesday, promised to improve the drinking water and sewage system. He visited patients admitted to the general hospital and held discussion with officials. This is the first time Rangasamy is visiting Karaikal after his party came to power in 2021.

While addressing reporters, Rangasamy said, "We will work to ensure that such outbreaks do not happen in the future. The old and outdated drinking water pipelines will be replaced at a cost of Rs 50 crore, and the work will begin soon. All open sewers will be covered soon."

The drinking water pipelines that are out of use will be made functional, and faulty ones will be fixed, Rangasamy said.

The pipeline from Agalangan pumping well will be replaced at a cost of `16 crore. Earlier, former chief minister V Narayanasamy visited Karaikal to see the patients admitted to the hospital. He had criticised Rangasamy for not visiting the district for the past one year. Responding to the criticism, Rangasamy said, "I used to often visit Karaikal in the 1990's for official purposes when I was agriculture minister.

However, I have not been able to visit Karaikal for over a year now owing to Covid outbreak. I am hear now to address the health issue." A new hospital building will be constructed at a cost of `80 crore on three acres near the general hospital, Rangasamy said. When asked about shortage of medical staff in Karaikal, he replied, "The previous government failed to fill the vacancies. We are now taking steps to fill them."