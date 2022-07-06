STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Water stagnating at Keezha Perambalur primary school for over two weeks', complain teachers

Water has been stagnating at several places across the campus, making it uncomfortable for the students and teachers to enter the premises or move around.

Published: 06th July 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Stagnation, floods, stagnated water

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The impact of heavy rain, which lashed the district a couple of weeks ago, is still being felt by students and teachers at Panchayat Union Primary School in Keezha Perambalur. Water has been stagnating at several places across the campus, making it uncomfortable for the students and teachers to enter the premises or move around.

Distressed, students and members of the school management committee, comprising of staff and parents, have filed a petition at the Perambalur Collectorate, urging the authorities to immediately pump out the stagnant water and improve the condition of the school. According to sources, the school has a strength of 200 students and six teachers, including the headmaster.

Water stagnation at various places on the campus is making it difficult for the students and the teachers to freely move around. Left with no option, they are forced to walk through the unclean stagnant water. Speaking to The New Indian Express, committee member T Chitra said, "There is a lake near the school. It gets full during the rains, and water overflows and enters the school.

This leads to stagnation. Students are forced to walk in this polluted water. We have differently-abled students here, who find it extremely uncomfortable to move. The school building is also damaged, especially the roof. Cement plastering is falling off the walls.

The administration should take immediate action to improve basic facilities at the school and also prevent water from stagnating." After receiving the petition, the administration promised the parents of immediate action.

Comments

