STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID booster dose coverage of 18-59 age group at 1.57 per cent in Tamil Nadu

Free doses are available at government hospitals only for people above 60 years, health care workers and front-line workers.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Booster dose

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Wednesday, held a discussion with the officials of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Industries Department and the Health Department on taking steps to administer COVID booster dose for free at private hospitals for people in the age group of 18 to 59.

Paid booster doses are available at private hospitals. Free doses are available at government hospitals only for people above 60 years, health care workers and front-line workers.

The Health Minister said the discussion at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate was to increase the booster dose coverage in the State. Currently, the booster dose coverage among people above 60, healthcare workers front-line workers is 37.53% but the 18-59 age group is only at 1.57 per cent. 

Employers of MSME and Industries Department officials have been instructed to take steps to arrange booster doses for free for their employees and families to increase the coverage, Subramanian said. The first and second-dose coverage in State stands at 94.62 per cent and 85.41 per cent respectively.

In the 12-14 age group, the government achieved 87.32 per cent coverage in the first dose and 58.93 per cent in the second. Vaccination camps are continuing in schools, the Health Minister said.

In the 15-17 age group, the first dose coverage is 89.89 per cent and 70.90 per cent for the second. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry reduced the gap between the second dose and booster dose from nine months or 39 weeks to six months or 26 weeks on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID booster dose COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Tamil Nadu booster dose Ma Subramanian
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp