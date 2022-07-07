STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri residents allege that COVID facemasks are being overcharged by pharmacies

The State government had marked 15 items as essentials to tackle the pandemic last year and from these, a price cap was fixed on N95 masks, surgical masks, oximeters, and PPE kits.

Published: 07th July 2022 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Facemask

Image for representation

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri residents complained to the district administration that pharmacies and medical shops are selling essential items, including masks, over the permitted prices. The State government had marked 15 items as essentials to tackle the pandemic last year. From these, a price cap was fixed on N95 masks, surgical masks, oximeters, and PPE kits for the welfare of the people.

N Anandhan, a resident said, "Due to rising COVID-19 cases, our office has asked everyone to wear masks again as a safety precaution. But when I went to buy masks, I saw that the shop was overcharging. For example, one two-ply surgical mask costs Rs 5, even though its price was fixed at Rs 2, while an N95 mask costed Rs 28 even though it was capped at Rs 22. They are overpricing these essentials for profits."

A  Venkateshan, a manufacturer of masks, said, "We are selling 100 masks for Rs 150 to Rs 160. Meanwhile, many departmental stores and large shops sell 100 units of two-ply masks are sold at Rs 250. Many customers are now ignoring shops and directly buying from us, but even then our profits are meagre."

Officials from Health department told The New Indian Express, "So far, we have not received any complaints from the people. If people would come forward  with complaints about any shop overpricing for essential commodities,  we will take strict action against such shops."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID facemasks Dharmapuri
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp