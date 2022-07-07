Heavy rain forecast for Coimbatore ghat areas, Nilgiris till July 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A heavy to very heavy rain warning has been issued over The Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore till July 8. The region has been receiving copious amounts of rainfall.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Upper Bhavani in The Nilgiris has received the highest rainfall of 13 cm in the State, followed by Chinnakalar in Coimbatore (12 cm). Weather stations in Tiruvallur and Chennai also recorded moderate rainfall due to the active thunderstorm season.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said heavy rain will continue till July 8 and from there on there will be light to moderate rain for a few more days. In Chennai, the sky condition will be generally cloudy. Thunderstorm with light/moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. Wednesday afternoon, several parts of Chennai received sharp spells of rainfall keeping the temperature at below-normal levels.

So far, Tamil Nadu, during the ongoing southwest monsoon, has received 57% excess rainfall and Chennai clocked 152 per cent excess rainfall, receiving 201.1 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 79.9 mm from June 1 to July 6.