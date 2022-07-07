Tamil Nadu MAUD minister KN Nehru flags off Rs 350 crore Panjapur bus terminus project work

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru flagged off the Rs 350-crore Panjapur bus terminus project on Wednesday. He launched the work of filling the area with gravel and flattening it. The whole process is estimated to cost 20.10 crore. Addressing reporters, Nehru said the bus terminus will be spread over 40 acres and will include a truck bay on 32.90 acres.

"Garbage dumped at all corporations and municipalities will be cleared through bio-mining within a period of 18 months. The garbage dump in Chennai Perungulathur will be cleared in 30 months and a park will be set up there on 400 acres," he said. Talking about plastic eradication, Nehru said it will take a while for residents to get used to live without plastic.

"As much as 7,500 tonnes of waste have been collected through mega cleaning camps happening across the districts during weekends," Nehru added. The minister also said that the road repair works in Tiruchy city will be speeded up, and added that 75 per cent of it will be completed within 15 days. The underground drainage will also be completed at the earliest, he added.

Taking part in an event at the corporation, Nehru inaugurated vehicles bought by the civic body for various purposes. It includes an 88-battery-operated vehicle worth Rs 195 lakh purchased for collecting and segregating solid waste from households, and three JCB loaders worth Rs 75 lakh for clearing sand along the roads.

He also flagged off eight desilting vehicles worth Rs 120 lakh. Collector M Pradeep Kumar and corporation commissioner R Vaithinathan were present.