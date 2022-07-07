STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 50 per cent engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu lack proper infrastructure: Survey

According to officials, most of the colleges lacked qualified faculties and principals. Some colleges did not even have proper labs and equipment.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 50 per cent of engineering colleges in the State don't have adequate infrastructure, found Anna University, the affiliating university, during the physical inspection of colleges.

Taking note of lacunae, Anna University has issued show-cause notices to 225 engineering, architecture, MBA, and MCA colleges. According to officials, most of the colleges lacked qualified faculties and principals. Some colleges did not even have proper labs and equipment.

During the physical inspection, which was conducted after two years of the pandemic, inspection teams found that almost 50% of the colleges did not have adequate number of qualified teachers. “Two weeks have been given to the colleges to rectify the lacunae and file a compliance report.

If they fail to do so, action will be initiated against them,” said a university official involved in the inspection process of the colleges. It was found that 23 colleges were functioning with principals who were not eligible to hold the posts.

At least 62 colleges were found to have a lack of infrastructure. However, colleges said this is nothing new and Anna university is well aware of the fact that colleges have been functioning without adequate infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University Tamil Nadu engineering colleges
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp