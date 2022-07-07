Over 50 per cent engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu lack proper infrastructure: Survey

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 50 per cent of engineering colleges in the State don't have adequate infrastructure, found Anna University, the affiliating university, during the physical inspection of colleges.

Taking note of lacunae, Anna University has issued show-cause notices to 225 engineering, architecture, MBA, and MCA colleges. According to officials, most of the colleges lacked qualified faculties and principals. Some colleges did not even have proper labs and equipment.

During the physical inspection, which was conducted after two years of the pandemic, inspection teams found that almost 50% of the colleges did not have adequate number of qualified teachers. “Two weeks have been given to the colleges to rectify the lacunae and file a compliance report.

If they fail to do so, action will be initiated against them,” said a university official involved in the inspection process of the colleges. It was found that 23 colleges were functioning with principals who were not eligible to hold the posts.

At least 62 colleges were found to have a lack of infrastructure. However, colleges said this is nothing new and Anna university is well aware of the fact that colleges have been functioning without adequate infrastructure.