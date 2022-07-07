STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PDS shops in Tamil Nadu to sell branded grocery, get design upgrade

The State government has planned to modernise 35,000 plus fair price shops  across the State to attract more customers under the theme ‘food security and nutrient security’.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:49 AM

People thronging a grocery store in Anna Nagar

People thronging a grocery store in Anna Nagar (File photo| EPS)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

According to officials, plans are on to sell all branded groceries at a reasonable cost in PDS shops to attract more customers and compete with private sellers. Once the plan is approved and funds are released, at least 10-15 fair price shops in each district will be transformed every two months. 

"The aim is to change people’s perception about ration shops. If the structure of the shops, look, and the way they are being managed change, the perception will change too. We have to create the image that the shops are not just a place to get free and low-cost food products," said J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. 

"As per the plan, PDS stores will get a new look with separate stock area, a place for dumping gunny bags, and a distribution/ selling area. The new design will also include messages and paintings related to 'food and nutrient security' on the shop premises," he said. 

Employees to get training in customer service

A ration shop is the basic unit of storage and supply of essential commodities to the family card holders under the Public Distribution System in the State. Most of the shops are run by co-operative department through co-operative societies and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

Women self-help groups also run a few of them. A total of 35,323 shops are being run across the State. More than 2.22 crore smart family cards were distributed and the total number of beneficiaries now stands at 6.9 crore, sources said.

In addition to improving the look of the ration shops, capacity- building training will also be given to PDS staff, Radhakrishnan said. "Staff will be trained in better maintenance of stores and customer service to attract new customers to the shops," he said.

Selling quality private label groceries at reasonable prices is also part of the plan. Talks are also under way to fund the project through private firms' CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative and through financial assistance schemes such as MPs and MLAs Local Area Development Funds, sources said.

Toor dal to be in packets

Ration shops will stop distributing loose toor dal. Work is underway to supply it in packets as per food safety department specifications. Aim is to improve quality P4 

