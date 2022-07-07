 Police remove cone speakers used at temple festival in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police on Wednesday removed cone speakers that were used in a private temple for over a week for a festival, after residents of the locality lodged a complaint.

A festival is underway at the Vilayatu Mariamman temple, a private temple situated at Advani Nagar in KNG Pudur for the past one week. Residents said the festival organisers were using cone speakers, and it caused noise pollution. Further, the residents alleged that the organisers refused to reduce the volume level despite several requests.

"The noise from the cone speakers was intolerable and they blared song almost non stop for the past one week. Elderly people, patients, and pets suffered a lot of stress," said Vijaya Lakshmi, a resident of Saravana Nagar.

Jeeva (name changed), another resident, said, "The organisers said they had taken permission from police to fix the cone speakers. Also, we couldn't force our demand fearing if they turn it into a communal issue."

Based on a complaint and a viral video, police rushed to the locality and removed the cone speakers. Also, they advised the organisers not to use them in future.

A police officer told The New Indian Express that the organisers had obtained permission from Thudiyalur police station to install box speakers, but used cone speakers. "All cone speakers were removed and we will make sure such incidents don't happen in future, " he added.

Police sources said, "Organisers of religious gatherings and other events apply for permission to place box speakers but use the banned cone speakers. We have instructed rental shops to not rent the cone speakers. We have also decided to give a declaration form to all organisers to own responsibility for violation of rules or if any ruckus happens during the event."

Vivin Saravan, a social activist, said, "If cone speakers are banned, why do shops possess them and why do they rent it out? The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) must take action against people cauting noise pollution and seize these banned cone speakers."