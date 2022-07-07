'PTA-appointed teachers cannot claim regularisation', says Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that temporary teachers (vocational instructors), appointed through parent-teacher associations (PTA), cannot claim rights to be regularised on time-scale pay.

Justice SM Subramaniam recently gave the ruling while dismissing petitions filed by S Govindarasu and three other teachers challenging the government's 2014 decision to reject the claim of temporary vocational instructors to absorb them into regular posts.

He said that the petitioners were not appointed by the competent authorities of the education department but by the president of the PTA and were receiving salaries from the funds maintained by the PTA.

"Therefore, their appointments are not made in accordance with the recruitment rules as applicable to the education department and thus the petitioners have no legal right for regularisation or permanent absorption," the judge said.

However, he added, there was no impediment for the PTA to continue the employment of the petitioners at their instance.