STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'PTA-appointed teachers cannot claim regularisation', says Madras HC

The HC recently gave the ruling while dismissing petitions filed by S Govindarasu and three other teachers challenging the government's 2014 decision to reject the claim of temporary instructors.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has held that temporary teachers (vocational instructors), appointed through parent-teacher associations (PTA), cannot claim rights to be regularised on time-scale pay.

Justice SM Subramaniam recently gave the ruling while dismissing petitions filed by S Govindarasu and three other teachers challenging the government's 2014 decision to reject the claim of temporary vocational instructors to absorb them into regular posts.

He said that the petitioners were not appointed by the competent authorities of the education department but by the president of the PTA and were receiving salaries from the funds maintained by the PTA. 

"Therefore, their appointments are not made in accordance with the recruitment rules as applicable to the education department and thus the petitioners have no legal right for regularisation or permanent absorption," the judge said.

However, he added, there was no impediment for the PTA to continue the employment of the petitioners at their instance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Temporary teachers PTA appointed teachers
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp