Stabbed by boyfriend, teenage girl critical in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his teenage girlfriend with a penknife in broad daylight near the Thiruvalam bus stand in Vellore on Wednesday. According to police, D Sathish Kumar was in a relationship with an 18-year-old girl for over three years.

Sathish became suspicious that his girlfriend was seeing someone else, the police said. Satish - a BSc optometrics student at a private college in Vellore - and the girl, a second-year student of medical records course in Ranipet, were neighbours from Kuppatha Mottur village near Katpadi.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the duo came to the bus stand to head to their college. They had an altercation while waiting near a Vinayagar temple when Satish suddenly pulled out the knife and stabbed her in the face and neck, the police said.

The girl collapsed to the ground, bleeding profusely, the police said. Passersby rescued her and rushed her to the Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital. She was severely injured and is battling for her life at the hospital.

The Thiruvalam police, on information, held an inquiry at the spot and registered a case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman) and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.They arrested Sathish, who also had a part-time job in an optical showroom in Vellore city.