Youth ties the knot with girl on premises of Pudukkottai district court

Published: 07th July 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: An unusual sight caught the attention of visitors at Pudukkottai district court on Wednesday. A youth was seen tying the knot with a girl in the presence of advocates at a Vinayakar temple on the premises.

According to police, Ajith (23), a resident of Vadugapatti in Pudukottai district, was in a relationship with Priya* (20), a relative of his, for over two years. When Priya got pregnant, she asked Ajith to marry her, but he allegedly refused.

Priya lodged a complaint at the all women police station in Keeranur, and Ajith was arrested and jailed in April. A case was booked under IPC Sections 417 and 376. Meanwhile, Priya gave birth to a male child in May. Ajith filed a petition at the Pudukkottai district court, seeking bail.

The petition had already been rejected twice. The bail plea came up for hearing once again on Wednesday. During hearing, principal district judge A Abdul Kadhar granted bail to Ajith after he promised to marry the victim.

Priya's opinion was also sought, and she too agreed to the marriage. Following this, the two got married at the temple on the court premises in the presence of advocates.

