Alagiri took Congress in Tamil Nadu to the ICU: BJP leader K Annamalai

He was addressing reporters after garlanding the statue of Dalit icon Rettamalai Srinivasan on his birth anniversary.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Responding to Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri's remark that the BJP could never grow in the State, the saffron party's state unit chief K Annamalai said that Alagiri took the Congress in Tamil Nadu to the ICU and that the oxygen sustaining the party in the State was the DMK.

"If that oxygen supply were to be stopped, the Congress would not even be able to recover its deposit in polls. The BJP, on the other hand, is growing every day, and though it was in an alliance with the AIADMK, it went it alone in local body polls and won," he said.

He was addressing reporters after garlanding the statue of Dalit icon Rettamalai Srinivasan on his birth anniversary.

He said that Alagiri should stop talking politics and instead try to unite his "fragmented" party; the BJP was ready to provide the glue so he could put the Congress house in order. On his party’s defeat in the last parliamentary polls, Annamalai said false criticisms were heaped on the BJP during the 2019 polls.

The Congress could win seats as it had allied with the DMK. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP would win 25 parliamentary constituencies in TN and, “Alagiri annan is going to see that. By that time, however, the BJP would have written a ‘conclusion’ to the Congress in TN”.

Earlier, at a conference, he said only the Jan Sangh and the Modi-led Centre paid due respects to BR Ambedkar while the Congress confined him as a leader only for Dalits.

