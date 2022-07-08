STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Axe hereditary temple trustee posts: Activists to Tamil Nadu HR&CE department

Alleging that hereditary trustees hampered effective administration of temples, activists have urged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department to abolish the posts.

Published: 08th July 2022 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

temple, gopuram

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Alleging that hereditary trustees hampered effective administration of temples, activists have urged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to abolish the posts. According to HR&CE department, there are more than 70 temples in western Tamil Nadu, which comprises Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts. Most of the temples have hereditary trustees.

The department recently placed under suspension hereditary trustees of Kandiyankoil Temple, Chellandiyamman Temple (Thanthoni Village, Udumalaipet), Pattathuarasi Amman Temple (Udumalaipet), and Kinathadi Vinayagar Temple (Udumalaipet town) for allegedly trying to sell temple lands.

Citing this, A Eswaran, an activist, said, "Hereditary trustees in all temples in Tiruppur are influential and highly connected persons and don't care about the administration or encroachment. The lands around the 200-year-old Visveswara Swamy Temple was encroached by private individuals for more than 100 years. At one point, there were more than 150 shops and houses in the around the temple."

"The encroachers were directly or indirectly supported by the hereditary trustees. The temple administration didn't take action in this issue, and activists filed a civil suit in the court, which dragged on for more than 40 years. Former Tiruppur City Council President K Selvaraj demolished these shops when he came to power in early 2000s," he said.

All India Lawyers Association (Tiruppur) secretary S Ponram said, "The hereditary trustee position was created by the HR&CE department to ensure administration of temples, but over a period of time, the position was abused. Some temples in Tiruppur faced a lot of problems from them and hence, the position of hereditary trustees should be removed."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from HR&CE department said, "We have launched inquiries on these issues. We need to amend the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act XXII of 1959 and remove Section 63B if we want to remove the post of hereditary trustees. But, for doing so, the approval of higher officials from HR&CE deparment is needed and a new act needs to be passed in the State Assembly."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandiyankoil Temple HRCE tamil Nadu Temple trustees Tamil Nadu temples Chellandiyamman Temple
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp