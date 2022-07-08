Plea in Madras HC questions 'proximity' rider in hiring of teachers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Claiming that the stay recently issued by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on the G.O. dated June 23, regarding temporary appointment to the posts of BT assistants, was applicable only to districts under the jurisdiction of the Madurai Bench, the State government is going ahead with the G.O’s implementation in other districts, stated a petition filed before the Madurai Bench.

The petitioner, M Parvatham of Karur, has challenged the G.O. issued on July 1, for conducting temporary appointments of BT assistants and secondary grade teachers by giving preference to candidates living in proximity to the respective government schools.

"Being a resident of Karur, which comes under the Madurai Bench's jurisdiction, I am unable to take part in the recruitment process taking place in the other districts like Chennai, owing to the condition imposedby the government that the candidates should be residing nearer to the school, within the union, within the district or the nearby district," Parvatham claimed.

She requested the court to quash the said order. Justice G Chandrasekharan adjourned the case to Monday.

Are CCTVs functional in mortuaries, asks HC

MADURAI: To verify whether CCTVs at mortuaries are functional, the Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Thursday directed the State to submit footage recorded at mortuaries in Madurai, Sivaganga and Tirunelveli districts in the past three days (July 4 to 6).

A bench comprising Justices SS Sundar and S Srimathy gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by the State seeking modification of a judgment passed last year which contained a series of directions, such as fixing CCTVs in all the mortuaries and dissection halls in Tamil Nadu, etc.