Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugrates buildings for 20 new colleges

CM MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated via videoconference from the secretariat several buildings for the higher education department constructed at Rs 152.01 crore. 

Published: 08th July 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated via videoconference from the secretariat several buildings for the higher education department constructed at Rs 152.01 crore.

Among the buildings he threw open were the temporary buildings for the 20 new government arts and science colleges across TN, additional classrooms and labs at Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy government arts college in Tiruttani (built at Rs 1.60 crore); PG hostels for Guindy Engineering College (built at Rs 7.48 crore); a gymnasium at Madras University (built at Rs 3 crore); PG studies extension centre at Bharathiar University (built at Rs 11.16 crore); a Scientific Instrumentation Centre at Bharathidasan University (built at Rs 12.50 crore); and a skill development centre at Periyar University (built at Rs 9.65 crore). 

Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi, and Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan were among those present.

